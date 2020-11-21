Head-To-Head Analysis: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) vs. Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) and Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Resources and Service Team’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $24.48 million 2.14 -$70.92 million ($1.81) -0.81 Service Team $3.91 million 0.23 N/A N/A N/A

Service Team has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Resources.

Risk & Volatility

American Resources has a beta of -1.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Team has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Resources and Service Team, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50 Service Team 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Resources presently has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given American Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Service Team.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Service Team’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -538.18% N/A -62.84% Service Team N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Resources beats Service Team on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Resources

American Resources Corp. (Indiana) engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on its operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded on October 2, 2013 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

About Service Team

Service Team Inc. manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Villa Park, California.

