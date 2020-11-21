Head to Head Analysis: Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) vs. AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS)

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Embraer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and AgEagle Aerial Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer -20.18% -13.00% -4.15% AgEagle Aerial Systems -450.79% -39.55% -36.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embraer and AgEagle Aerial Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $5.46 billion 0.20 -$322.30 million ($1.18) -4.93 AgEagle Aerial Systems $300,000.00 541.15 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

AgEagle Aerial Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Embraer.

Risk & Volatility

Embraer has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgEagle Aerial Systems has a beta of 4.66, suggesting that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Embraer and AgEagle Aerial Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 3 5 1 0 1.78 AgEagle Aerial Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Embraer presently has a consensus price target of $6.30, indicating a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Embraer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embraer is more favorable than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Summary

Embraer beats AgEagle Aerial Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. It also leases Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment offers after-service solutions, support, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircraft; provides aircraft components and engines; and supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. It also offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

