Head-To-Head Contrast: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) vs. Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Epizyme and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme $23.80 million 48.31 -$170.29 million ($1.93) -5.87 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals $90,000.00 1,380.36 -$32.94 million ($1.50) -2.81

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Epizyme. Epizyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Epizyme and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme 0 2 6 0 2.75 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Epizyme currently has a consensus price target of $26.88, suggesting a potential upside of 137.41%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 239.65%. Given Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Epizyme.

Volatility and Risk

Epizyme has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Epizyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Epizyme shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Epizyme and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme -1,459.72% -72.65% -49.31% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.20% -52.40%

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats Epizyme on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States. It also develops Tazemetostat in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed and refractory follicular lymphoma; R-CHOP in front-line patients with high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); and PARP inhibitor in patients with platinum-resistant solid tumors, such as small-cell lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. In addition, it develops Tazemetostat in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer; and pediatrics with INI1-negative tumors. Further, the company develops pinometostat for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PRMT5 inhibitor for patients with solid tumors and blood cancers; and PRMT1 inhibitor for solid tumors and DLBCL. Epizyme, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation; Genentech Inc.; Glaxo Group Limited; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Lymphoma Academic Research Organization; and Eisai Co. Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder. It is also developing ZYN001, a pro-drug of tetrahydrocannabinol. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

