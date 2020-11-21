Head to Head Review: Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) & The Competition

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTRA) is one of 762 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kintara Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kintara Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kintara Therapeutics Competitors 7492 20319 38333 1552 2.50

Kintara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.79%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.37%. Given Kintara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kintara Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kintara Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kintara Therapeutics N/A -$9.13 million -1.88 Kintara Therapeutics Competitors $1.96 billion $223.49 million -2.27

Kintara Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kintara Therapeutics. Kintara Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -140.92% Kintara Therapeutics Competitors -3,726.73% -269.47% -30.49%

Summary

Kintara Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

