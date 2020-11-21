Head to Head Survey: Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) versus CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

13.5% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genius Brands International and CuriosityStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Brands International $5.91 million 52.07 -$11.48 million N/A N/A CuriosityStream N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A

CuriosityStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Brands International.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Brands International and CuriosityStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Brands International -7,693.94% -57.01% -27.58% CuriosityStream N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genius Brands International and CuriosityStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Brands International 0 0 0 0 N/A CuriosityStream 0 0 2 0 3.00

CuriosityStream has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.30%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than Genius Brands International.

Summary

CuriosityStream beats Genius Brands International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops animated series, such as Superhero Kindergarten and Baby Genius. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. provides nonfiction subscription video-on-demand streaming services. The company offers documentaries and series about science, technology, history, society, lifestyle, and nature. CuriosityStream Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.