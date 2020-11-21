Head to Head Survey: Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) & NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turning Point Therapeutics and NGM Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $127.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.50%. Given Turning Point Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Turning Point Therapeutics is more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Turning Point Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Turning Point Therapeutics and NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics N/A -27.88% -27.00% NGM Biopharmaceuticals -73.98% -22.20% -19.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turning Point Therapeutics and NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics N/A N/A -$72.13 million ($2.99) -34.48 NGM Biopharmaceuticals $103.54 million 15.59 -$42.79 million ($0.85) -27.52

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Turning Point Therapeutics. Turning Point Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NGM Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals beats Turning Point Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase I/II trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+, or ALK+ advanced solid tumors. Its pipeline also includes multi-targeted drug candidates TPX-0046, a RET/SRC inhibitor; TPX-0022, a MET/CSF1R/SRC inhibitor; and TPX-0131, a preclinical ALK inhibitor. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome. Its products under development also comprise NGM120, an inhibitory antibody binding glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to inhibit the effects of elevated GDF15 levels on cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome; NGM217, an antibody in Phase 1 clinical trials to restore pancreatic islet function and increase insulin production in patients with diabetes; and NGM621, an antibody in Phase 1 clinical trials to decrease levels of a protein implicated in the dry form of AMD. The company has research collaboration, product development, and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

