Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HIBB. 140166 increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $705.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,387. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

