HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Up 65.2%

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) shot up 65.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $11.33. 13,997,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,404% from the average session volume of 930,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.