Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOLX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 55.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 33.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hologic by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $272,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

