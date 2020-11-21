HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HMSVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HomeServe in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut HomeServe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

HomeServe stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. HomeServe has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

