Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

