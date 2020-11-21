H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in H&R Block by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NYSE:HRB opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.