H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.86. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Robert Earl Dickson sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$313,234.03. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.10 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$174,730.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

