HSBC Downgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. HSBC currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE CPRI opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after buying an additional 1,581,103 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,635,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 911,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

