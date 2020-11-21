H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) Insider Richard Withers Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) insider Richard Withers acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £22,700 ($29,657.70).

Richard Withers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get H&T Group plc (HAT.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Richard Withers acquired 10,000 shares of H&T Group plc (HAT.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($34,883.72).

Shares of LON:HAT opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86. H&T Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 286.31.

H&T Group plc (HAT.L) Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group plc (HAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group plc (HAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.