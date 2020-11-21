Huami (HMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Huami (NYSE:HMI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.97 million during the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Shares of HMI opened at $14.73 on Friday. Huami has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $902.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

