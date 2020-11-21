Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. AJO LP grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after buying an additional 106,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after buying an additional 99,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,992.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.30.

Shares of HII stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

