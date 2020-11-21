IAMGOLD Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 51.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $77,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

