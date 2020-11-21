IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

TSE:IMG opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -5.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.36.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

