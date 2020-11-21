IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist began coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $345.33 million and a PE ratio of 22.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.