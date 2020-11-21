iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $3.10.

iBio stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. iBio has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBio by 847.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 290,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iBio by 5,029.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

