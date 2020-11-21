ImageWare Systems (IWSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:IWSY opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. ImageWare Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions the United States and internationally. Its flagship product is the IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. The company also provides GoVerifyID, a multi-factor biometric authentication solution for the enterprise; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing secure credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, a software development kit and a secure credential component of identity management and security solutions, which offers various ID functionality.

