Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immatics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Immatics stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,968,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,631,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,400,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

