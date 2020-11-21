Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $7.25. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $16.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.01.

Income Financial Trust Company Profile (TSE:INC.UN)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Income Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.