Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.64 ($7.82).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €9.45 ($11.12) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €17.88 ($21.03). The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

