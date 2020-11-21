Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the October 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.19.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $137.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.