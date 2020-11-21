ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.88.

ING stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 96.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

