Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.65. Inhibrx has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 46,161 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $896,908.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBX. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,995,000.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

