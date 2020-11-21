InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised InMode from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. InMode presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

INMD stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 50.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 24.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in InMode by 8.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

