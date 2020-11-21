Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $313,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $383,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 55.71%. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

