Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $9.25 to $9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

