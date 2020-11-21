Insider Buying: Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) CFO Purchases $91,290.00 in Stock

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) CFO Michael W. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at $554,951.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $7,172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97,534 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 74,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.