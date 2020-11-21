Insider Buying: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Purchases $67,694.25 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 20,829 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at $111,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ORGO stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $547.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.33. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

