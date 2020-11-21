Insider Buying: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CFO Purchases $76,362.00 in Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $76,362. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

REYN opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REYN. BidaskClub cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

