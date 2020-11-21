Insider Selling: Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) SVP Sells $76,200.00 in Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AROC opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 29.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 89.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,266 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 29.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 12.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Archrock by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,699,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 359,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

