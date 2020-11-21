Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 825,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,990,623.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVLR opened at $168.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.82. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $175.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

