Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total transaction of C$83,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,347,656.44.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.96 per share, with a total value of C$20,959.10.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$28.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.65.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

