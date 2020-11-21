Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Sells $90,061.07 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $90,061.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,735.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FHI stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHI. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $3,474,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $5,787,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $2,346,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $5,616,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $2,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.