Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells 155,178 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 32.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 456,991.7% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 643,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 24.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

