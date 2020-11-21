Insider Selling: McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Sells $4,728,546.60 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE MCD opened at $214.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.27. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.