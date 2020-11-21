Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stake Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Insteel Industries worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 110.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 98,317 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1,793.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 202,606 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 24.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $25.31 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $488.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IIIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

