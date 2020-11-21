Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IART. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.77.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

