Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) dropped 5.8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.84 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 1,034,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 866,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Specifically, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,909 shares in the company, valued at $881,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,247 shares of company stock worth $2,665,939. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTLA. Summer Street began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,306,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 776,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

