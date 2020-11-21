International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $43,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

NYSE IFF opened at $112.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

