Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

