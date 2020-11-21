Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,687,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,294 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,515,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,398,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 393.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,902,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,278,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

