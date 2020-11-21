Investors Buy Large Volume of Beacon Roofing Supply Call Options (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,149 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,573% compared to the typical daily volume of 248 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Stephens lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $36.99 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

