Investors Buy Large Volume of Blue Apron Call Options (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,469 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 1,943 call options.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,894.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 78,000 shares of company stock worth $504,110 and have sold 16,593 shares worth $125,443. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blue Apron by 1,472.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

NYSE:APRN opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.