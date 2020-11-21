Investors Purchase High Volume of Flotek Industries Call Options (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,202 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 652% compared to the average volume of 293 call options.

NYSE:FTK opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 178.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg purchased 42,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $107,771.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,405.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 224,630 shares of company stock worth $542,056. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.