IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after acquiring an additional 459,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 338,187 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

In other news, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $715,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,411.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,447 shares of company stock valued at $14,445,856. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $200.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $214.61. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.89 and a beta of 1.52.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.